AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new food court on East Colfax Avenue is offering more than just a diverse menu. The Mango House in Aurora has been a resource for refugees since 2012.
It offers healthcare services and a place for community events. The food court is the newest addition and offers food from Burma, Somalia, Nepal, Sudan, and Syria.
“It gives you the opportunity to tell a little bit about your culture to the other folks. And it feels so good when people like what you produce,” said Fauzy Sayid.
He owns Ayny’s Kitchen Bakery Café with his wife, Aine Mohamed Aweis. The two are from Somalia and serve food from there.
A few stalls down is Jasmine Syrian Food. Owner Mohammed Alnouri fled the Syrian War and arrived in the United States in 2017. Despite not knowing any English when he first arrived, he was determined to succeed.
“I start learning from the people, ask a lot of questions. ‘What this mean? What this mean? What this mean?’ I’d write it down, keep it in my mind,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
He lives in the United States with his brother and parents. Mohammed says all his hard work is paying off in more than one way.
“I am proud of this because my parents are proud of me. I like to see my parents, they are happy.
Mango House is located at 10180 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora.
LINK: Mango House