LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two 11-year-old boys say they were sitting outside an apartment in Lakewood when two men pulled up in a white van and one of the men tried to grab them. It happened outside the Holiday Gardens Apartments at 1301 Pierce Street at about 5:45 p.m. on May 15.
The boys told police one man was driving and the other was in the back. The man in the back slid the van door open and tried to grab the boys. One of the boys threw a water bottle at the man and hit him. Then the boys ran away.
Both suspects are described as looking like twins — Hispanic, with dark curly hair, in their 20s.
The van is described as a white van with scratches on the side and a door that slides open. The van had darker tint on the windows and bars on the inside of the windows on the back of the van.
If you have information about this case, please call the Lakewood Tip Hotline (303) 763-6800