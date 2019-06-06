BLACK FOREST, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother is trying to find the person who threw a cup out of an SUV that struck her teenage son in the face while he was riding his motorbike. That caused him to crash.

“I got a lot of road rash on my back,” said Timothy Taylor, 15. “This is mainly the big problem. This and my shoulder probably hurt the worst, though.”

Timothy was riding his motorbike on a dirt road on Black Forest when the driver of an SUV threw a cup in his face.

“A black SUV drove by me and a drink just hit me in the face, I started swerving and fell off my bike,” said Timothy.

His mom said she could tell something was wrong as soon as he got home and took him to the emergency room.

“I thought it was just going to be bruises, then he came in and said I broke my, what is it?” said Timothy.

“Clavicle,” said his mom.

“Clavicle. And I tore a couple ligaments in my shoulder,” said Timothy.

Deputies say it could be a crime but indicate they will need to investigate what happened more thoroughly.

“He needs an apology, he needs to know that somebody cares that they hurt him,” said Timothy’s mom.