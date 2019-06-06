  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A shooting early Thursday morning at the Park-n-Ride at RTD’s 40th and Colorado Station briefly disrupted the A Line. So far it’s not clear if it was a fatal shooting or not.

(credit: CBS)

Police haven’t shared any details about their investigation into the crime with CBS4, but officials with the Regional Transportation District said the shooting happened in the station’s parking lot or just next to it. Copter4 video showed an area in the parking lot and an area in the street blocked off with crime tape.

(credit: CBS)

The A Line stopped running just after 3 a.m. and buses shuttled people through the area in place of the halted commuter rail line to Denver International Airport.

(credit: CBS)

Trains were back up running at 4:45 a.m.

