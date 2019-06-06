  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Safe2Tell hotline saw a record number of reported tips last month in Colorado. The hotline is used to report possible threats to schools and students.

In May, the Safe2Tell hotline received more than 2,800 tips. That’s an 84% increase over May 2018.

(credit: CBS)

For this past school year, nearly 19,000 tips have been reported, which is a 22% increase over the year before.

(credit: CBS)

Anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community by calling 1-877-542-7233, or download the mobile app.

The Safe2Tell website also offers resources and publications for educators, parents and students on everything from sexting to cutting and huffing.

