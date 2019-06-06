By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado native and sportswriter Rick Reilly is back in town this week. He’s on a book tour for his new book “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

“It’s not a political book,” said Reilly. “I don’t know anything about politics. But I know golf.”

(credit: CBS)

The book has several anecdotes concerning Pres. Trump’s indiscretions on the golf course including how he cheated while playing against Tiger Woods and sportscaster Mike Tirico, to name a few.

“He calls himself a 2.8 (handicap),” explains Reilly. “If he’s a 2.8 I’m a pole vaulter.”
“Golf means something to me,” Reilly expounded. “My dad taught all of us to play golf. He said ‘You play it as it lies.’”

“Golf is like bicycle shorts, it reveals a lot about a man, and what it reveals about him is crazy.”

Reilly’s upcoming book signings will be at Tattered Cover on Colfax on June 8 at 2 p.m. and then again on June 9 at Bolder Bookstore at 5 p.m.

