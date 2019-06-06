BREAKING NEWSSearch Underway For 15-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Stealing Multiple Guns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The more than 100 residents of a senior living complex in Colorado Springs who were evacuated because of a fire won’t be able to return for at least two months. The Gazette reports officials told tenants of the 11-story Regency Tower Apartments on Wednesday that the top two floors of the building are contaminated by airborne asbestos.

The tower has asbestos ceilings and flooring that were installed when it was built in 1965. Crews are expected to start removing the asbestos next week.

Officials say some residents will be allowed to retrieve their belongings.

File photo of asbestos (mountain cork) (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

A blaze erupted on the 10th floor last month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. The fire hospitalized two people for smoke inhalation, including 89-year-old Darlyne Justesen. She died a few days later.

