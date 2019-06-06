PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The full musical lineup for this summer’s Colorado State Fair is out. It features several acts, including Ramon Ayala, known as the “King of the Accordion,” Aaron Watson, 38 Special and the Beach Boys.
The fair takes place in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fairgrounds from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
Ramon Ayala will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Aug. 23 and the Beach Boys will perform there at Aug. 29. Aaron Watson performs at the Bud Light Grandstand on Aug. 23. Tickets are on sale now for those shows. 38 Special will perform on Sept. 1 and admission is granted to those who buy $20 worth of lottery tickets through the Colorado Lottery.
The full lineup is as follows:
Aug. 23: Aaron Watson at Bud Light Grandstand, Ramon Ayala at Southwest Motors Events Center
Aug. 24: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. at Bud Light Grandstand
Aug. 29: Beach Boys at Southwest Motors Events Center
Aug. 30: Halestorm at Southwest Motors Events Center
Aug. 31: Brett Young at Southwest Motors Events Center
Sept. 1: 38 Special at Southwest Motors Events Center, Celebracion de Los Charros with Banda Machos at Bud Light Grandstand
Get more information about the fair at coloradostatefair.com.