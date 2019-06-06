  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer


CHICAGO (CBS4) – What a major league debut it was for Peter Lambert. The Rockies rookie pitcher pitched 7 innings at Wrigley Field, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run, a walk and 9 strikeouts. He got the win as the Rockies defeated the Cubs 3-0 and is 1-0.

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Lambert also got his first major league hit in the game.

Chris Iannetta #22 of the Rockies gets a hug from Peter Lambert following their team’s 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Lambert spent time in Major League camp during the last two spring trainings, and made his first Cactus League start this past March against the Royals.

