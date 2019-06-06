Comments
CHICAGO (CBS4) – What a major league debut it was for Peter Lambert. The Rockies rookie pitcher pitched 7 innings at Wrigley Field, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run, a walk and 9 strikeouts. He got the win as the Rockies defeated the Cubs 3-0 and is 1-0.
Lambert also got his first major league hit in the game.
Lambert spent time in Major League camp during the last two spring trainings, and made his first Cactus League start this past March against the Royals.