NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Home Builders Foundation is a nonprofit organization that does home modifications for seniors and people with disabilities. The organization supports the National MS Society and does many modifications for people living with MS.
“Our main mission is to go out and help people stay in their homes by modifying their homes,” said Bill Wood, President of the Board of the Home Builders Foundation. “It’s just real satisfying to see someone be able to freely move in and out of their home.”
For Bill Wood, the work is close to his heart.
“My wife was diagnosed. We moved here in 1990 and within six-months of moving here she became diagnosed with MS,” Wood explained.
He further supports the National MS Society by heading up a Bike MS team.
“The team last year was about over $25,000 raised,” Wood told CBS4.
With the money he raises, and the modifications he leads, Wood is making a big difference in the MS community.
“It feels great to be able to help those MS recipients. It feels great.”
The National MS Society is hosting Bike MS in Colorado on Saturday, June 29th & Sunday, June 30th. The 2-day, 150-mile ride goes from Westminster to Fort Collins, and is the National MS Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year. You can support the MS community by registering to ride, or by making a donation to an individual or team that is riding.