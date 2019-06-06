DENVER (CBS4)– Realtors say potential buyers had to wear a hazmat suit to tour a home for sale in Denver. That’s because the townhome is contaminated with methamphetamine.

At first glance, the $500,000 price for a 2,000 sq. ft. home with a two-car garage at 777 28th St. in Curtis Park seems like a good deal. But inside the 13-year-old townhome, everything has to go.

The home is currently under contract. But the contamination means that before anyone can move in, the danger needs to be mitigated by a professional restoration company.

Mike White owns Homeland Environmental. The company does a lot of meth decontamination jobs and he says they are a lot of work.

“From a residential house it could be a matter of taking all of the drywall, walls, ceilings, floor, HVAC systems, down to studs,” said White.

He also says it can be pricey, “Anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 to $50,000 to $200,000.”

Afterward, the walls of the home would need to be rebuilt, and all new light fixtures installed along with appliances, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Most homes contaminated with meth, including the one in Curtis Park, are bought by investment companies who flip them then make a profit.

White said if you buy a home and it is contaminated you are on the hook for the bill so if you are home shopping, always ask for methamphetamines test during the inspection process.

“Definitely do you due diligence up front,” said White.

Neighbors in Curtis Park say they just hope someone will buy the contaminated home and fix it up so it doesn’t bring down home prices in the area.