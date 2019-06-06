Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – May 2019 will be remembered by millions in the United States as a month that produced extreme weather. From tornado outbreaks to flooding, snow, heat and cold, we even had a tropical system that made headlines.
Several states recorded below normal temperatures during May but five states, including Colorado, ended the month in the top 10 coldest on record. The others were Arizona, Utah, Nebraska and South Dakota. By contrast Alaska recorded their sixth warmest May.
May 2019 ended up being the second wettest on record for the lower 48 United States as a persistent jet stream kept a series of storms moving across the continent. More than 500 tornadoes were reported during May which is more than double the 3-year average. May produced the most active 30-day tornado period since 2011.
Click here to read the full May 2019 climate assessment for the United States.