JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a 15-year-old boy suspected of breaking into a relative’s home and stealing multiple firearms, ammunition, and a suppressor.
Kaiden Martin is 6-feet-tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say Martin broke into a home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine last night at between 5 p.m and 7 p.m. They say he disabled the home’s security system and broke into a secured gun safe.
On May 21, he was released from Mount View Youth Services Center with an ankle monitor issued by Juvenile Pre-trial Services. The monitor does not have GPS capabilities. He was at the detention facility for a similar incident that occurred in April when he stole a handgun and was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.
If you see him, do not approach and call 911.