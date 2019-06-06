By Zack Kelberman
DENVER (247 SPORTS) -Down goes Elway. … The Denver Broncos’ czar took a tumble Thursday during the team’s impromptu field day, dropped by a player with decent aim into a dunk tank contraption.
Check it out:
It’s unclear who tossed the ball that sent Elway to his watery punishment.
The dunk tank was among several non-football activities planned by head coach Vic Fangio, who scrapped the final minicamp practice in place of fun. Other items on the day’s agenda include a home run derby, remote control car race, basketball shootout, water balloon toss, and golf chipping contest.
Fangio made the announcement during Thursday’s morning meetings.
“Vic flipped the slide and said, ‘No practice,’ and nobody believed him, so it was dead quiet,” safety Justin Simmons said. “And then he followed through and was like, ‘For real, no practice,’ and we all started cheering.”
“Then this list came out with team names and stuff, and it was kinda weird,” noted safety Will Parks. “Then he was like, ‘You guys are going to be competing against each other in golf, basketball, water balloons.’ We get to dunk some of the coaches into the water.”
The next time Denver takes the field will be July 18, when training camp kicks off and The Duke stays dry.