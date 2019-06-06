Comments
LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – You might have seen signs on highways that state “speed limit enforced by aircraft” and wondered how that works. One driver near Limon found out the hard way. The Colorado State Patrol Aircraft Section clocked a driver going 131 mph on Interstate 70. The crew radioed to troopers on the ground who caught up with the driver.
His excuse? He said he had to “get back to college.”
“Unreal,” the CSP Aircraft Section tweeted. “Can’t make that up.”
The driver was taken into custody.
“We saved a life today,” they tweeted.