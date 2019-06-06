Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – More fossils were found at the dinosaur dig site in Highlands Ranch. Volunteers unearthed five more bones on Thursday at the construction site where the fossils were first discovered on May 17.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – More fossils were found at the dinosaur dig site in Highlands Ranch. Volunteers unearthed five more bones on Thursday at the construction site where the fossils were first discovered on May 17.
There were six additional bones found at the site on Wednesday. The dig is a lot bigger than first anticipated.
Among those volunteers is Thornton firefighter Matt Cokewell who caught dino fever when he helped uncover the torosaurus in 2017. He’s been helping the Denver Museum of Nature and Science uncover fossils since then.
“It’s just cool now that I know a little bit more about the dinosaurs and the bones to come out and help out. The more I learn, the more fun it is to try and identify things,” said Cokewell.
Last week, casted fossils were loaded onto a trailer headed for the museum for further investigation.