DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal shooting early Thursday morning at the Park-n-Ride at RTD’s 40th and Colorado Station briefly disrupted the A Line. Police say a man was found wounded at 42nd Street and Garfield Avenue, right next to the parking lot, and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Copter4 video showed an area in the parking lot and an area in the street blocked off with crime tape after daybreak. Police later said two vehicles that were towed out of the lot were connected to the shooting but they didn’t elaborate on that. They said they are searching for a suspect and didn’t provide any description.
Officials with the Regional Transportation District said the A Line stopped running just after 3 a.m. and buses shuttled people through the area in place of the halted commuter rail line to Denver International Airport.
Trains were back up running at 4:45 a.m.
Anyone with information that might help police in their investigation is asked to call 720-913-7867.