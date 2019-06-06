JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The demolition of Columbine High School is being considered as part of a proposal for enhanced safety features in Jeffco Public Schools. It’s just one of the ideas being discussed.
Jeffco Schools Superintendent Jason Glass sent a letter to parents in Jeffco Schools on Thursday. He says there are people worldwide obsessed with Columbine called “Columnbiners” and that, “Since the morbid fascination with Columbine has been increasing over the years, rather than dissipating, we believe it is time for our community to consider this option for the existing Columbine building.”
Some of the options include asking voters for additional funds to construct a new school for Columbine while still retaining the name Columbine High School, the school’s current colors and mascot.
Others include constructing the new school near the current location, west of the current site while demolishing the existing building and including enhanced safety features designed to provide greater monitoring and school privacy.
Twelve students and one teacher were gunned down on April 20, 1999 when two gunmen opened fire in the school. At the time it was considered one of the worst mass school shootings in history.
“Demolition Of Columbine High School Considered” — very sensible! The safest high school is one that isn’t there.