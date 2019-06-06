Comments
(CBS4) – A group of first responders from Colorado is taking part in Thursday’s ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied northern France by Allied forces. The Colorado Emerald Society Pipe Band is comprised of drummers and bagpipers who work in law enforcement and firefighting.
On Wednesday the band visited the beaches of Normandy where the invasion took place and played the song “Amazing Grace.”
https://www.facebook.com/colorado.emeraldsociety/posts/2129188410707795