  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Castle Rock News, Kratom

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Castle Rock has banned the sale of the herbal supplement kratom to anyone under the age of 18. The Denver Post reports the Castle Rock town council approved an ordinance Tuesday that imposes a $300 fine on anyone caught selling the substance to minors.

The town late last year imposed a six-month moratorium on the licensing of any new kratom shops while new rules were established.

(credit: CBS)

Kratom, which is derived from the leaves of a tree that grows in southeast Asia, often is used in the form of an extract or a pill. Many see it as a safe, natural alternative to opioid painkillers. But the Food and Drug Administration says it exposes users to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s