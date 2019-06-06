



– As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.

Corinne

Open since September 2017 this bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Corinne saw a 6.8 percent increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Corinne’s review count increased by more than 170 percent.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Public School 303 has seen a 3.7 percent increase in reviews, and Bar Louie – The Shops at Northfield Stapleton has seen a 2.9 percent bump.

Located at 1455 California St. in Central Business District, Corinne offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus with options like mussels, cheeseburgers, salmon and steak frites.

Improper City

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Five Points’s Improper City, the food truck and cocktail bar, which offers coffee and tea and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp saw a median 3.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Improper City bagged a 23.3 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy four-star rating.

Open at 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101 since July 2018, Improper City offers select and signature craft beers, wine and spirits, as well as light bites to pair with your libations.

Citizen Rail

LoDo’s Citizen Rail is also making waves. Open since at 1899 16th St., the New American and breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 5.4 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.4 percent for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Citizen Rail’s review count increased by more than 130 percent.

Citizen Rail offers breakfast, lunch and dinner fare including select options such as the egg white omelet, steak and eggs and the house burger. Grab a beer, glass of wine or signature cocktail to add to your meal. Over the past month, it’s maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.

Article provided by Hoodline.