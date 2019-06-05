



DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos started Day 1 of mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday. One player was excused from practice for a great reason.

Linebacker Todd Davis and his wife Zina welcomed the birth of their son Canon Davis. He was born Tuesday afternoon.

It’s been a good year for the six-year veteran. Last season he led the Broncos with 114 tackles, the most of his career. His play was good enough for the team to trade down in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A vote of confidence in the veteran linebacker.

“They didn’t pick a linebacker at 10. I felt like, ‘OK, that shows a little trust in me and it shows I have to prove everybody right,’” Davis said last week. “That is the biggest thing for me. If somebody goes out on a limb and makes a decision on my behalf, it’s my decision to make sure they made the right one.”

In order for Davis to make sure the Broncos front office made the right decision, he needs to continue his great play as the inside linebacker playing alongside Josey Jewell. Davis believes Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense will give him greater opportunities to make more impact plays next season.

“I feel like it’s a great defense for linebackers,” Davis said. “It allows them to roam a little bit, allows them to make every tackle on the field. I really get to play sideline to sideline, so I’m really excited about the defense. Not only that, I feel like the things we do on defense are going to be hard for the offense to try and figure out or really get a key on what we do. We change up a lot, so we have a lot to throw at people.”

The Broncos had the 22nd ranked defense, giving up 365.1 yards per contest. Davis hopes to help make the defensive unit elite again and has high expectations for the season.

“It’s high. It’s definitely high. I’m not going to compare it to anything because I think it can be better. I don’t feel like there is anything stopping us right now. I feel like as long as we do our job and work hard, we can be great,” Davis said.

The Broncos continue mandatory mini-camp Wednesday and will wrap up the three-day session on Friday. The Broncos will return to UC Health Training Center for training camp on July 18.