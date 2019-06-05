DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay’s second NFL offseason has been all about recovering from the wrist fracture that prematurely ended his rookie season. During this week’s mandatory mini-camp, Lindsay participated in stretching and individual drills and was also catching passes from the jug machine after practice.

Lindsay says he feels great, but as you might expect, he’s itching for much more.

“Any injury is frustrating. I’m anxious to be out there with my teammates. I want to be out there with them. I like the grind. I like being tired, the sweat, the tears, that’s what I’m here for, so I’m excited to get back to that,” Lindsay said.

There is no official timetable for Lindsay’s return, but after his involvement in this week’s mini-camp, it looks like the running back will be a full “go” when training camp rolls around mid-July.

“Everything is going well, they (training staff) just don’t want it to get bumped on yet,” Vic Fangio said. “He could go out there and do anything, but they want to use this time to make sure he’s ready.”

While Lindsay is understandably anxious to get back into action, he also understands why the trainers are taking it slow.

“It’s a long process but it’s worth it. I can’t go out half injured. They are putting me in the best situation. I want to be able to play all year, not half a year,” Lindsay said.

Mandatory mini-camp concludes on Thursday, at which point, the players are officially on summer vacation. They are due back for Training Camp, which kicks off the week of July 14.