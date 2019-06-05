  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s “sheriff” made an appearance at the Broncos’ mini-camp on Wednesday. Peyton Manning and his dad, Archie, strolled into Dove Valley to catch some practice.

The Mannings also chatted with John Elway on the sidelines as quarterbacks practiced.

(credit: CBS)

Broncos’ newest quarterback, Joe Flacco, got in on the conversation.

(credit: CBS)

“Shoot, it’s Peyton Manning. I’m still watching him do Nationwide commercials or whatever he’s doing just like you guys are and sitting there laughing. So anytime I get a chance to talk with him and do those kinds of things, it’s pretty neat,” Flacco said.

