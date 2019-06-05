  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will open for the Rolling Stones when they take the stage at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in August. The Stones had rescheduled their concert for Aug. 10 after Mick Jagger suffered some health issues.

(credit Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are from Denver, so it will be the chance for the band to perform for some of their hometown fans.

DETROIT – FEBRUARY 5: (L-R) Musicians Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the “Sprint Super Bowl XL Halftime Show” at Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field on February 5, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Stones will stop in Denver as part of their 15-city “No Filter” tour.

June 21                                  Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field                         
June 25                                  Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field                         
June 29                                  Ontario, Canada                   Burl’s Creek                         
July 3                                      Washington, DC                   FedExField                            
July 7                                      Foxboro, MA                         Gillette Stadium                  
July 14                                    New Orleans, LA                  Mercedes-Benz Superdome  
July 19                                    Jacksonville, FL                     TIAA Bank Field                   
July 23                                    Philadelphia, PA                   Lincoln Financial Field        
July 27                                    Houston, TX                          NRG Stadium                        
August 1                                East Rutherford, NJ             MetLife Stadium                  
August 5                                East Rutherford, NJ             MetLife Stadium                  
August 10                              Denver, CO                           Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14                              Seattle, WA                           CenturyLink Field                
August 18                              Santa Clara, CA                     Levi’s®️ Stadium                   
August 22                              Pasadena, CA                        The Rose Bowl                     
August 26                              Glendale, AZ                         State Farm Stadium            
August 31                              Miami, FL                              Hard Rock Stadium

