DENVER (CBS4)– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will open for the Rolling Stones when they take the stage at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in August. The Stones had rescheduled their concert for Aug. 10 after Mick Jagger suffered some health issues.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are from Denver, so it will be the chance for the band to perform for some of their hometown fans.
The Stones will stop in Denver as part of their 15-city “No Filter” tour.
June 21 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 25 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 29 Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek
July 3 Washington, DC FedExField
July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 14 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium
August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl
August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium