LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – On the same day that he was announced as the 2019 Jefferson Award winner for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, Von Miller held his Celebrity Bowling Bash at Bowlero in Lone Tree. Miller and more than a dozen of his Broncos teammates bowled with donors and sponsors of his Von’s Vision Foundation.
The event raised more than $60,000. In total, Von’s Vision has raised more than $5.1 million to help low-income children with vision care and eye exams.
“I just never in a million years thought about it being what it is,” Von said of his foundation. I feel extremely blessed and humbled. I’m beyond grateful to everyone that’s involved.”
Miller is hoping that the foundation will continue to grow.
“I don’t feel like we’re even close to being done yet. We’ve got a lot more ideas and a lot more kids to help,” said Miller.
Unofficially, Miller had the highest score of the Broncos players at the event with a first round score of 184.