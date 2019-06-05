Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of driving recklessly and under the influence pleaded guilty to all charges he faced on Monday in relation to a crash that killed a woman and injured other people on Highway 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road on February 23rd.
William Lenox will be sentenced next month. He admitted to charges he faced, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
In the crash, 72-year-old Margaret Braun of Littleton was killed. Three others, all in their 70s, were injured and hospitalized after the crash.
Lenox crossed over the double yellow line in his Ford Expedition and hit the group driving in a Hyundai Santa Fe.