DENVER (CBS4) – We’re tracking an area of low pressure this morning over western New Mexico that will slide to the east-northeast through the day today. Colorado will stay on the northern edge of it and that means clouds and moisture will move in from the south.
Anticipate more clouds than sunshine by this afternoon with about a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Because the wind over Colorado is weak the storms will move slowly and that means locally heavy rain is possible.
Because of the potential for locally heavy rain the National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of south-central Colorado, in particular, for areas near the major burn scars from the past few years.
Looking ahead it will be warm and seasonal for Thursday through Saturday with no major weather systems expected to impact Colorado until Saturday night when we expect a strong cold front to move through the region.
That front will kick up the wind and potentially some showers and storms. Behind the front it will be much cooler for Sunday.