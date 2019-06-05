DENVER (CBS4)– More than 60,000 books, DVDs and CDs are up for grabs at the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation’s annual Summer Used Book Sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and audio books are for sale at prices starting at under $1. Organizers say more items will be added each day.
Library programs, service and material all benefit fro the sale which raises more than $70,000. The items are either donated or were retired from the library’s collection.
“Books don’t do anybody any good sitting in a warehouse somewhere. And so by the book sale, at a very reasonable price, it gets them out in the community so people can enjoy them,” said Denver Public Library volunteer Bix Bicknell.
Teachers with a valid I.D. can also receive a 25% discount.
The sale is happening at the Denver Central Library on 14th Avenue and Broadway through Saturday at 4 p.m.