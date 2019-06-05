Filed Under:Denver News, Olympic Games, Tax Dollars


DENVER (CBS4)– Denver voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 302 on Tuesday’s ballot, which puts the funding question for potential Olympic games to the people. Some 80% voted in favor of the election requirement.

It will keep the city from using tax dollars on a bid without getting voter’s approval first.

(credit: Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

In 2018, Denver tried to put a bid together in hopes of becoming a candidate for the 2030 Winter Games. The United States Olympic Committee ultimately chose Salt Lake City in December.

