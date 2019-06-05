Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 302 on Tuesday’s ballot, which puts the funding question for potential Olympic games to the people. Some 80% voted in favor of the election requirement.
It will keep the city from using tax dollars on a bid without getting voter’s approval first.
In 2018, Denver tried to put a bid together in hopes of becoming a candidate for the 2030 Winter Games. The United States Olympic Committee ultimately chose Salt Lake City in December.