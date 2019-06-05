



– Carlos Gonzalez had two RBIs — on a double and sacrifice fly — as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday. It’s a nice resurgence for CarGo, but unfortunately it came against the Rockies, who lost 6-3 at Wrigley Field.

The three-time All-Star who the Rockies didn’t sign in the offseason batted fifth for the Cubs and made an impact for the second time in two games.

“Everyone knows what he has done and what he can do,” Cubs infielder Javier Báez said. “(Opponents) have to pitch to someone and everyone in our lineup is really good. Obviously he’s out there for a reason.”

Gonzalez, who played 10 years for the Rockies, said it was “weird” to face his former club for the first time. After going 1 for 3 with a run-saving, diving catch in his Cubs debut against the Angels on Monday, the 33-year-old went 1 for 3 again.

“I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunities,” said González, who entered with a career .285 average and 233 homers in 1,363 games. “This is a really good team. I think we have a special roster from the top to the bottom and anyone can carry this team.”

Gonzalez played for the Rockies from 2009 through 2018. The Cleveland Indians picked him up in the offseason but designated him for assignment May 22.

“(I’m) really happy for him, not really happy he got two RBIs today,” former Rockies teammate Nolan Arenado said. “But his swing looked so good, it sounds like he’s in a good place.”

