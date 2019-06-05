



DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s sunshine is one of the city’s main attractions, it allows residents to get outside throughout most of the year. August is National Golf Month, but here, it’s not uncommon to see people chipping and driving at golf courses in the city in the dead of winter as much as they do in the summer. If you’re a newbie, the driving range is a great place to correct your form and practice your swing before playing in a group. If you’re an avid golfer, the driving range is a great place at which to spend an afternoon testing your skills and perfecting them. Celebrate National Golf Month and up your game at one of these local driving ranges.

Aqua Golf

501 W. Florida Ave.

Denver, CO 80223

(720) 865-0880

501 W. Florida Ave.Denver, CO 80223(720) 865-0880 www.cityofdenvergolf.com Anyone who’s ever lost a ton of golf balls in the water should hit up this driving range prior to playing a game. Aqua Golf allows golfers to practice around water traps and other obstacles like sand traps. Aqua Golf also has a mini-golf course, so the whole family can have fun. It is laid out to allow for many people to play at the same time, so if the range is full, you won’t have to wait for long.

Overland Park Golf Course

1801 S. Huron St.

Denver, CO 80223

(720) 865-0430

1801 S. Huron St.Denver, CO 80223(720) 865-0430 www.cityofdenvergolf.com With gorgeous views of Overland Lake and the city skyline, Overland Park Golf Course is a popular destination. The driving range is large and accommodating as well. This is one of the most affordable driving ranges in the city, so it’s a great place for anyone who wants to get in some serious practice. Its location is convenient for those on the southwest side of the city, and the course also has a miniature golf course and a park, so you’ll have something else to do when you finish your bucket.

Foothills Golf Course

3901 S. Carr St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 409-2400

3901 S. Carr St.Denver, CO 80205(303) 409-2400 www.foothillsgolf.org With a lighted driving range, automated ball delivery and instructional programs, Foothills Golf Course is one of the best places in which to up your game. Offering a variety of buckets from warm-up to large, you can stay for as long as you’d like. The course offers range passes for those who want to visit more than once. Its driving range is lighted until 9 p.m., so you can practice swinging until after dark if the mood suits you. Foothills Golf Course also has practice areas to work on chip shots, pitching and bunker shots.