ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– DNA tests have confirmed that a bear killed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers last week is the one that attacked a woman on Memorial Day. The bears stomach was filled with birdseed.
CPW tweeted a picture of the bears stomach on Wednesday morning.
“The frustrating thing about this… is that it was entirely preventable,” said CPW Officer Matt Yamashita.
The attack happened on the Hunter Creek trail head.
Last Thursday morning, officers were alerted about a bear matching the description in the same area. It was tracked down and euthanized.