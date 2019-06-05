WEATHER UPDATESlow-Moving Showers, Storms Expected Later Today
Filed Under:Aspen News, Bear Attack, Colorado Parks And Wildlife


ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– DNA tests have confirmed that a bear killed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers last week is the one that attacked a woman on Memorial Day. The bears stomach was filled with birdseed.

CPW tweeted a picture of the bears stomach on Wednesday morning.

“The frustrating thing about this… is that it was entirely preventable,” said CPW Officer Matt Yamashita.

(credit: CBS)

The attack happened on the Hunter Creek trail head.

Last Thursday morning, officers were alerted about a bear matching the description in the same area. It was tracked down and euthanized.

(credit: CBS)

