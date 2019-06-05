DENVER (CBS4) – A lot of people dream about making it to Broadway, but there aren’t many who can say they made it right out of high school.
Two recent graduates from Valor Christian High School will be performing at the Jimmy Awards — also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards — on Broadway later this month. Abby Linderman and Kyler Hershman won outstanding leading actress and actor awards respectively in this year’s statewide Bobby G. Awards.
They both performed in Valor’s production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
“Abby and I went to see a few shows this year and it was just so cool to support what’s in our community and the talent that is all around us,” Hershman said on Wednesday.
“I think the Bobby G. Awards definitely help high schools to strive for that level of excellence, especially getting to see our peers perform at the Bobby G.’s,” Linderman said.
You can watch Linderman and Hershman make their Broadway debut live at the Jimmy Awards on June 24 by visiting JimmyAwards.com. The show happens at the Minskoff Theatre.