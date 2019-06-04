ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Von Miller will receive the National 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports later this month in Washington D.C. Miller is entering his ninth season with the Broncos and was the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2018.
In 2012, Miller founded Von’s Vision, which has raised more than $4.5 million to help low-income children with vision care and eye exams.
The Jefferson Awards, which is in its 47th year has become the nation’s largest assembly of individuals committed to public service. It was co-created by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Sen. Robert Taft Jr. and Sam Beard in 1972.
Past Jefferson Award recipients include Chris Long, Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Torre, Troy Vincent and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
The Jefferson Awards will be held on Tuesday, June 18. Former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware will serve as Miller’s presenter.