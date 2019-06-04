JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for a repeat DUI offender officially started Tuesday after two days of jury selection. Todd Grudznske, 47, is accused of killing Angela Wimmer in 2018 after crashing his vehicle in to Wimmer’s stopped vehicle.
Grudznske faces a vehicular homicide charge, among others, for his accused role in Wimmer’s death at Colfax and Kipling.
Wimmer’s parents, Randy and Linda, flew from Texas to attend the trial.
“We do everything we can to help Angela, to seek justice,” Linda told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.
“She would be here for us,” Randy Wimmer said. “We miss her so much. We missed her at Christmas. I can’t even talk about it.”
Police reports suggested Grudznske’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit after the collision that killed Wimmer.
Grudznske, wearing a blue suit and blue shirt with glasses, looked at the Wimmer family as they walked in the courtroom. It was the first time the family saw the man who is accused of killing their loved one.
“I knew it was him. I recognized him from pictures,” Randy said.
“I didn’t make eye contact with him,” Linda said.
While the Wimmer family awaits the judicial process to play out, they hoped their daughter’s memory would be kept alive.
“She was a very prayerful, awesome person,” Linda Wimmer said. “Very educated young lady. Very sensitive and very kind. She loved to make people happy.”
“(Grudznske) is going to get his day in court, and we will see what happens,” Randy said.