DENVER (CBS4)– “Team Fun” continues to do well on this season’s The Amazing Race. The duo from Colorado are among the seven teams still racing towards the finish line.

(credit: CBS)

Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce appeared on CBS4 News at Noon with Britt Moreno on Tuesday. They talked about how they can still have fun amid the stress and craziness that make up the race.

(credit: CBS)

They also shared a little bit about their strategy that keeps them racing.

(credit: CBS)

“I think we come at it from this mindset, coming at these challenges with a calm mindset and a positive mindset, is a way to get ahead in the game and kind of have an advantage over other teams. It’s kind of a strategy thing, why we are so positive,” said Pierce.

(credit: CBS)

Watch The Amazing Race on CBS4 Wednesday at 7 p.m.

