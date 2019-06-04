WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County man who stabbed and killed another man in 2010 will spend nearly two decades behind bars. Roque Colin-Tapia, 28, was extradited last August after fleeing to Mexico after the murder.
Casey Korgan, 20, died outside a house party in Evans in 2010. The two got into a fight after an arm wrestling contest. That’s when Colin-Tapia stabbed Korgan seven times.
“He took off running while leaving Casey in the street to bleed and die,” said Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn in a prepared statement.
Colin-Tapia was in Mexico for nearly eight years before police caught up with him. He had gotten married and had children during that time. In April, Colin-Tapia pleaded guilty in Weld County Court to “second degree murder — heat of passion.” He will serve 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.