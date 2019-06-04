  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County man who stabbed and killed another man in 2010 will spend nearly two decades behind bars. Roque Colin-Tapia, 28, was extradited last August after fleeing to Mexico after the murder.

(credit: Weld County DA)

Casey Korgan, 20, died outside a house party in Evans in 2010. The two got into a fight after an arm wrestling contest. That’s when Colin-Tapia stabbed Korgan seven times.

“He took off running while leaving Casey in the street to bleed and die,” said Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn in a prepared statement.

Colin-Tapia was in Mexico for nearly eight years before police caught up with him. He had gotten married and had children during that time. In April, Colin-Tapia pleaded guilty in Weld County Court to “second degree murder — heat of passion.” He will serve 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s