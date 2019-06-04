Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- New apartments will soon go up in Aurora. City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
The nearly six-acre redevelopment is off East Alameda Avenue near Interstate 225. It’s called Parkside at City Center.
There will be 216 apartments, new restaurants and retail — all near RTD’s R and H light rail lines.
“We have to provide housing for all income levels, especially the young people working, maybe the older people that are retired and want to go to a smaller area,” said Marsha Berzins, an Aurora City Councilwoman.
Shops open early next year, and the apartments are scheduled to be finished in 2021.