DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies selected UCLA first baseman Michael Toglia. He’s the first first baseman selected in the first round by the Rockies since the team selected Todd Helton in 1995.
Toglia is a switch-hitting junior who hit .311 with 45 runs, 16 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 57 games for UCLA this season.
The Rockies originally drafted Toglia in the 35th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, but he did not sign.
The Rockies finished day one of the MLB Draft by selected Georgia 3rd baseman Aaron Schunk with the 62nd overall pick and Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmannn with the 77th overall pick.