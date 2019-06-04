THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton man accused of killing his neighbor after witnessing alleged animal abuse is speaking out on the case. As he awaits sentencing, Thornton resident Michael Kourosh Sadeghi says witness statements that he unlawfully murdered his neighbor are inaccurate.

Sadeghi shot the man who lived behind him last March after an argument that stemmed from the victim hitting his dog. Dustin Schmidt, 42, was shot by Sadeghi after he witnessed Schmidt punishing the dog for running away.

Schmidt’s girlfriend, Vicki Branaghan, told CBS4 she was watching as Sadeghi shot her boyfriend in the back. She once claimed Schmidt was walking away from the argument when Sadeghi opened fire. However, in a statement from jail, Sadeghi contested that story.

Below is that statement in full.

“I was in my study room when I heard a loud scream, looked out from my window and then I saw Victoria Branaghan (Dustin’s girlfriend) hysterically screaming and I saw Dustin pin down Bruno (dog) on the ground with one hand and hitting him with his fist using the other hand. Then I saw Victoria pushing Dustin away and Dustin pushed Victoria back and beat the dog again. I opened the window and asked is everything ok? As soon as Dustin saw me at the window, he ran in the house. Victoria said Bruno was hanging on the fence and Dustin got him and he is ok. I went out to see if the dog was injured badly. The dog seemed ok but was crying. I told Victoria that I saw him punching the dog. She said we are tired of him running away. I said, I understand but you cannot beat the dog like that. I told Victoria if he beat the dog that way one more time, I will call 911. I told her that calmly that is why you could not hear my voice on the audio in court. When she turned to go inside, I saw him standing outside. I told him I saw you from the window that you hit the dog. He said I spanked him. I said what I saw was grounded and pounding and if you do that again I call 911. Suddenly he went completely crazy. He said with extreme rage “f…you, you f…..pussy, I will f…you up “I told him do not come close he had his hand by his side near his pocket, ran towards me and started to climb the fence. I saw his large muscled arms as he was hovered over on top of me and I was extremely scared for my life. I had no choice but to defend myself before he broke my neck or killed me. It all happened so fast, in a just a few short seconds. I went inside my house to get my cell phone to call 911 and put my dog in the kennel so when the police arrive, he would be ok. I then put my gun down by the door and went outside to wait for the police to arrive while I was talking to 911.”