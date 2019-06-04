Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver only have a few hours left to turn in their ballots for the runoff election. Voters must choose between Denver Mayor Michael Hancock or challenger Jamie Giellis.
Hancock is seeking a third term against challenger Giellis, who garnered enough votes last month to trigger a runoff election.
Voters also can weigh in on an Olympics question on the ballot.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday at voting centers or in drop-off ballot boxes.