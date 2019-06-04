  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Mayoral Election, Denver News, Jamie Giellis, Michael Hancock


DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver only have a few hours left to turn in their ballots for the runoff election. Voters must choose between Denver Mayor Michael Hancock or challenger Jamie Giellis.

(credit: CBS)

Hancock is seeking a third term against challenger Giellis, who garnered enough votes last month to trigger a runoff election.

Voters also can weigh in on an Olympics question on the ballot.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday at voting centers or in drop-off ballot boxes.

LINK: Denver Elections Division

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s