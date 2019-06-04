Filed Under:Colorado News, Granby News, Marvin Heemeyer


GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer went on a rampage through the town of Granby in bulldozer he reinforced with steel plates. He drove it through town and targeted the town hall, the newspaper, the library, a bank and several other buildings. Town officials say he was angry about a zoning dispute.

June 4, 2004, was the date of Marvin Heemeyer’s rampage through the town of Granby with an armored bulldozer. (image credit: CBS)

(CBS)

The armored bulldozer destroyed or damaged at least 12 buildings and multiple cars — and caused $5 million in damage.

(CBS)

(image credit: CBS)

(image credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Copter4 helicopter was the only news helicopter to fly over Granby while the rampage was going on.

Crews brought in a giant landmover, but were unable to stop Heemeyer and his bulldozer.

A giant landmover was unable to stop Heemayer and his bulldozer. (credit: CBS)

After the 90-minute rampage, Heemeyer killed himself inside the bulldozer.

(image credit: CBS)

Images of Marvin Heemeyer (credit: CBS)

The bulldozer was towed out of Granby and eventually dismantled.

(image credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Granby Bulldozer Rampage

