GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer went on a rampage through the town of Granby in bulldozer he reinforced with steel plates. He drove it through town and targeted the town hall, the newspaper, the library, a bank and several other buildings. Town officials say he was angry about a zoning dispute.
The armored bulldozer destroyed or damaged at least 12 buildings and multiple cars — and caused $5 million in damage.
CBS4’s Copter4 helicopter was the only news helicopter to fly over Granby while the rampage was going on.
Crews brought in a giant landmover, but were unable to stop Heemeyer and his bulldozer.
After the 90-minute rampage, Heemeyer killed himself inside the bulldozer.
The bulldozer was towed out of Granby and eventually dismantled.
