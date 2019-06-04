  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Cherry Creek State Park


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 58 years in prison for a fatal shooting at Cherry Creek State Park. Joseph Wayne Washington was sentenced Thursday for the August 2017 death of 26-year-old Jackson Lee Chavez at Cherry Creek State Park.

Jackson Chavez (credit: Facebook)

The 31-year-old Washington was convicted of several charges, including second-degree murder and witness tampering.

Prosecutors say he shot Chavez twice following a fight during a cookout, and authorities found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including LSD, cocaine and methamphetamine, while searching his home and car.

(credit: CBS)

Washington also violated a protection order after his arrest by repeatedly contacting his ex-girlfriend and trying to prevent her from testifying.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a deadly shooting at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Sunday night (credit: CBS)

District Attorney George Brauchler said Washington has proven he doesn’t belong in the community, adding, “This is why we build prisons.”

Comments
  1. Barb Jean says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    NIce! This is what Denver is turning into — a crime ridden, drug haven like California with overpriced homes and terrible traffic.

    Reply

