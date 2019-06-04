  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis is designed to help Colorado better fight wildfires. Polis signed Senate Bill 40 into law at Arvada Fire Station 5 on Monday.

It creates Colorado’s first fire commission. The group will work to come up with ideas to better prevent and prepare for wildfires.

(credit: CBS)

They will also take a closer look at how the state responds to them.

“Let’s say a large fire, where you have several agencies coming together. Looking at those policies and seeing how we can do things better,” said Rep. Tony Exum, Sr., a Democrat representing Colorado Springs.

(credit: CBS)

The group will include 24 voting members.

