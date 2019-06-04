Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis is designed to help Colorado better fight wildfires. Polis signed Senate Bill 40 into law at Arvada Fire Station 5 on Monday.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
It creates Colorado’s first fire commission. The group will work to come up with ideas to better prevent and prepare for wildfires.
They will also take a closer look at how the state responds to them.
“Let’s say a large fire, where you have several agencies coming together. Looking at those policies and seeing how we can do things better,” said Rep. Tony Exum, Sr., a Democrat representing Colorado Springs.
The group will include 24 voting members.
