ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The homeless living along the South Platte River in Englewood will be arrested if they don’t vacate the area by Wednesday. Two weeks ago, signs were posted on trees stating the area had been declared a public nuisance and people living there must move by June 3.
Police in Englewood counted 48 camps with 70 people. Officers visited the camps on Tuesday and said that they would face arrest if they’re not gone by Wednesday. A curfew has been set from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. along the banks of the river.
City officials say they have found drugs and human waste that must be cleaned up — as well as trip wires to keep people away.
Officers told CBS4 that is should take the rest of the week to clear out the camps. Storage facilities have been offered to those living there where they can keep their belongings for 30 days. No housing options were available for those living in the camps.
None of the homeless people who spoke with CBS4 had a plan on where they would live.