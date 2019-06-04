  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Englewood News, South Platte River


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The homeless living along the South Platte River in Englewood will be arrested if they don’t vacate the area by Wednesday. Two weeks ago, signs were posted on trees stating the area had been declared a public nuisance and people living there must move by June 3.

(credit: CBS)

Police in Englewood counted 48 camps with 70 people. Officers visited the camps on Tuesday and said that they would face arrest if they’re not gone by Wednesday. A curfew has been set from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. along the banks of the river.

City officials say they have found drugs and human waste that must be cleaned up — as well as trip wires to keep people away.

(CBS)

Officers told CBS4 that is should take the rest of the week to clear out the camps. Storage facilities have been offered to those living there where they can keep their belongings for 30 days. No housing options were available for those living in the camps.

None of the homeless people who spoke with CBS4 had a plan on where they would live.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s