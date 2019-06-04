



– It’s one of the best times of the year for sports fans, and that means it’s time to make your plans around the NBA Finals, which begin on May 30. As patrons head into Denver bars to watch the NBA Playoffs, average daily revenue at local pubs is $633 on days when games are played, a 0.32% decrease compared to an average day, according to an analysis of transactions at 3,500 local bars by Womply , a provider of CRM and marketing software for small businesses . That sales increase is driven by a 3.43% increase in transaction volume and a 3.59% decrease in purchase price.

At local restaurants in Denver, average daily revenue is $1,474 during the NBA Playoffs on days when games are played, a 2.7% increase over a typical day, according to an analysis of transactions at 42,000 local eateries by Womply. That sales increase is driven by a 3.05% increase in transaction volume and a 0.52% decrease in purchase price.

To help you snag the best stool in town, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for sports bars, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

Badger’s Pub

Topping the list is Badger’s Pub. Located at 76 S. Broadway in Speer, it is the highest-rated sports bar in Denver, boasting four stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lauren G. wrote, “These bartenders know their stuff. I asked for a martini to my difficult taste and Will made it perfectly. Casey is awesome and makes me feel at home.”

The Monkey Bar

Next up is Lincoln Park’s The Monkey Bar, situated at 1112 Santa Fe Drive. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

“Great vibes. Great bartender. There are plenty of games to play and plenty of room to roam around. Also dog friendly!” wrote Gracie Lou F.

Cherry Cricket

Cherry Cricket, located at 2641 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 2,319 reviews.

According to the bar’s website, the business has been “slinging burgers, brews and good times since 1945.”

Society Sports and Spirits

Society Sports and Spirits, a sports bar and whiskey bar in Lower Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 175 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1434 Blake St. to see for yourself.

“We are the premier locals sports bar in the heart of downtown Denver. We can show sound for seven-plus games at the same time thanks to our private booth seating and multiple rooms,” says Society Sports and Spirits.

