Comments
DINOSAUR, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s been a delay in reopening a roadway in Dinosaur National Monument after a rock slide. A geologist will evaluate the area where the slide happened because more loose rocks were found on the cliff.
DINOSAUR, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s been a delay in reopening a roadway in Dinosaur National Monument after a rock slide. A geologist will evaluate the area where the slide happened because more loose rocks were found on the cliff.
The rock slide on Monday at the Plug Hat Butte area closed the Harpers Corner Road between monument headquarters near Dinosaur and Moffat County Road 16.
Crews began clearing the rock but noticed more loose rock above the slide area. That’s when a geologist was called in to evaluate the cliff. Crews had to take a break from clearing rock due to the possibility of more slides happening.
There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
The slide does not affect access to the Dinosaur Quarry area on the Utah side of the monument.