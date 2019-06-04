  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dinosaur National Monument, National Park Service, Rock Slide


DINOSAUR, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s been a delay in reopening a roadway in Dinosaur National Monument after a rock slide. A geologist will evaluate the area where the slide happened because more loose rocks were found on the cliff.

(credit: National Park Service)

The rock slide on Monday at the Plug Hat Butte area closed the Harpers Corner Road between monument headquarters near Dinosaur and Moffat County Road 16.

Crews began clearing the rock but noticed more loose rock above the slide area. That’s when a geologist was called in to evaluate the cliff. Crews had to take a break from clearing rock due to the possibility of more slides happening.

(credit: National Park Service)

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

The slide does not affect access to the Dinosaur Quarry area on the Utah side of the monument.

LINK: Dinosaur National Monument

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s