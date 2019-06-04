  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunny skies in the morning followed by increasing clouds and chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon is the familiar pattern along the Front Range this time of year. Tuesday will be no exception.

Similar to Monday, scattered thunderstorms are expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The storms will initiate over the central and southern mountains of Colorado and then move northeast toward the Denver metro area. As the storms move northeast, they will strengthen but most will not become severe. Plus, the overall threat for large hail and damaging wind is lower on Tuesday compared to Monday. The threat of a tornado touching down is almost zero.

All locations along and to the east of I-25 in Colorado are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather Tuesday afternoon which is the lowest possible threat level. One area that may see more thunderstorm activity than others is the eastern half of the Palmer Divide including Elbert and Lincoln Counties and the cities of Kiowa and Limon.

Meanwhile Tuesday will be another warm day almost statewide. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will be in the lower 80s again which is slightly above normal for the first week in June.

A better chance for afternoon rain arrives on Wednesday but the already limited chance for severe weather diminishes even more.

