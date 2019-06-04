  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Dogs


DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado ranked No. 2 in a new study of pet-friendly states. Safewise.com looked at which states provide the safest and most welcoming environment for pets.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

“Colorado is a pet paradise with miles of scenic hiking trails,” researchers wrote.

The study noted that Colorado is home to 74 no-kill shelters and also has some of the nation’s best animal protection laws.

“For example, domestic abuse can include crimes against a victim’s animal, and veterinarians are required to report suspected cruelty,” researchers wrote.

Oregon was ranked the most pet-friendly state in the US, with strict anti-abuse laws, a high concentration of no-kill shelters, and thousands of pet-friendly places to visit.

 

Iowa was ranked the least pet-friendly state in the US, due to its weak animal protection laws, a high number of puppy mills, and not many pet-friendly destinations. Missouri is the 2nd least pet-friendly state in the country with the most puppy mills out of any state and weak animal protection laws.

 

Check out the full rankings and summer pet safety tips here: www.safewise.com

