DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado ranked No. 2 in a new study of pet-friendly states. Safewise.com looked at which states provide the safest and most welcoming environment for pets.
“Colorado is a pet paradise with miles of scenic hiking trails,” researchers wrote.
The study noted that Colorado is home to 74 no-kill shelters and also has some of the nation’s best animal protection laws.
“For example, domestic abuse can include crimes against a victim’s animal, and veterinarians are required to report suspected cruelty,” researchers wrote.
Oregon was ranked the most pet-friendly state in the US, with strict anti-abuse laws, a high concentration of no-kill shelters, and thousands of pet-friendly places to visit.
Iowa was ranked the least pet-friendly state in the US, due to its weak animal protection laws, a high number of puppy mills, and not many pet-friendly destinations. Missouri is the 2nd least pet-friendly state in the country with the most puppy mills out of any state and weak animal protection laws.
Check out the full rankings and summer pet safety tips here: www.safewise.com